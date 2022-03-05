KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join us as we chat with George Painter a representative of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #5 union about all of the great opportunities to be found at the Knoxville Man Show job fair.

A workers union is not just about protecting yourself and your co-workers, its about a supportive community of folks that walk a similar path in life. George Painter is with the Sheet Metal Workers union local #5 and he believes there are many routes to happiness and not all of them involved college. There are many amazing trade schools and apprenticeship program being offered that will allow someone new to the trade to learn a new and prosperous career. But the Sheet Metal Workers union was one of dozens of employers at The Knoxville Man Show who are looking for the best and brightest that East Tennessee has to offer.

For more information visit the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #5 website.