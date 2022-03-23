KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The options are endless with a career at Denso.

Recruiters, Ben Metz and Wayne Kiser, spoke about what a career at Denso entails.

Denso serves the world as an automotive manufacturer, and currently has 2 locations in East Tennessee– Maryville and Athens.

A career at Denso means competitive pay, quality insurance, and the opportunity to contribute to a global scale of the best technologies and products, that are hitting the market.

Denso is always looking to add to their team of over 150,000 worldwide.

For more information and to apply, visit their website.