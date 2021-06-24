Find your next career with the Del Conca USA Family

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–If you are looking for your next career, today we are telling you more about about some upcoming positions here in East Tennessee. Del Conca USA is a tile manufacturer located in Loudon. This company was started in Italy and its family owned and operated. If you are hired to join the Del Conca USA team you will be working in one of the most state of the art facilities in the country right here in our backyard. Katherine Whitehead joins us to tell us more about the entry-level positions now open and how you can apply. For more information you can visit delconcausa.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.