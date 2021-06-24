Find your next career with the Del Conca USA Family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council is holding a workshop on alternatives to nonviolent 911 calls Thursday. The council is reviewing the Knoxville Police Department’s response pilot program, the plans for its expansion, and initial research related to alternative response.

One proposal being discussed is an alternative response team that pairs a behavioral health specialist with a medic. This team would be dispatched to nonviolent 911 calls including conflict resolution, wellness checks, substance use, suicidal ideation, and related mental issues. Many community members and mental health professionals support an alternative response team as a way to take police out of encounters that they are not needed for.