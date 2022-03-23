KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Your favorite book can be one visit away.

The Knox County Public Library is hosting their Spring Book Sale after a 3-year hiatus.

On March 24-26 Central United Methodist Church will be hosting this special one-time sale. Friends of the Library members will be eligible to shop first on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The sale will open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The purpose of the book sale is to not only benefit the Knox Co. Public Libraries, but also provide a way for many to purchase books at an affordable price. Book pricing will even be as low as $1.50.

From children’s books to fan-favorite fiction, you will not leave empty handed.

There will also be some great finds, specifically for collectors at the sale.

For more information and direction, visit the Knox Co. Public Library’s website.