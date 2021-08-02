Finding a path to financial peace with Home Source East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville has issued new mask requirements for city employees and visitors to any city-owned facilities. In accordance with recent CDC guidance, the city has amended its existing executive order to reflect the updated guidelines.

A spokesperson for Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said employees and visitors to any city-owned facilities will be required to wear a mask in most indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.