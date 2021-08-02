Finding a path to financial peace with Home Source East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you are searching for your path to financial peace, there’s a local organization with the resources to help you along the way. Our friends from Home Source East Tennessee are joining us to tell us more about the Financial Capabilities Course coming up and the useful information you can gain by attending! We are also learning more about the process of applying for Rental or Utility Assistance Programs. Our friends at Home Source East Tennessee are ready to help you. For more information you can log onto homesourcetn.org.

