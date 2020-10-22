Finding relief for varicose veins and vascular disease with Premier Surgical

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have leg pain, swelling and ropy-looking legs you like have Varicose veins. If you also have trouble walking, you may have a more serious vascular issue. This week, vascular surgeon Dr. Stephen Tonks helps us differentiate between simple vein trouble and more dangerous vascular problems.

If you’re not sure whether you have varicose veins, Premier Vascular and Vein Center in Knoxville is even offering FREE varicose vein screenings by appoint right now. Call (865) 588 – 8229 or visit premierveinclinic.com to request a complimentary screening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.