Finding ways to give back in 2021 with Volunteer East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking to serve the community more in 2021, Volunteer East Tennessee may have the right fit for you. With a variety of volunteer opportunities, you can find the perfect match for you and your family.
Coming up in February, these opportunities are available.
- February 5 – 7, 2021: Dental Providers Needed for Remote Area Medical’s Knoxville Clinic and Vision Providers Needed for Remote Area Medical’s Knoxville Clinic
- Ongoing Monday through Thursday, 6 – 8 PM, through May 15: Centro Hispano Virtual Children’s Tutor (Kindergarten through 8th grade)
- Family Friendly! Ongoing: Litter Pickup Volunteer at Ijams Nature Center