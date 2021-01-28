Finding ways to give back in 2021 with Volunteer East Tennessee

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking to serve the community more in 2021, Volunteer East Tennessee may have the right fit for you. With a variety of volunteer opportunities, you can find the perfect match for you and your family.

Coming up in February, these opportunities are available.

  1. February 5 – 7, 2021: Dental Providers Needed for Remote Area Medical’s Knoxville Clinic and Vision Providers Needed for Remote Area Medical’s Knoxville Clinic
  2. Ongoing Monday through Thursday, 6 – 8 PM, through May 15: Centro Hispano Virtual Children’s Tutor (Kindergarten through 8th grade)
  3. Family Friendly! Ongoing: Litter Pickup Volunteer at Ijams Nature Center

