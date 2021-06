KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Living East Tennessee is gearing up for the 2021 Knoxville Man Show. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5 at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

More than 70 vendors will be there covering your needs from home to party planning. Today, we’re introducing you to Tune Up The Manly Salon.

If you’re proud of your beard, Tune Up wants you to show it off this weekend. They’ll be hosting a Best Beard contest at the Knoxville Man Show.