CHOTO, Tenn. (WATE) – Craven Wings is gearing up for the ghost pepper challenge and celebrates a new sauce from University of Tennessee tight-end Jacob Warren.

If you have what it takes to take on the hottest flavors East Tennessee has to offer, than the Ghost Pepper challenge at Craven Wings is just what you are looking for. With qualifying rounds happening soon, you will want to follow the Craven Wings Facebook page for updates and rules for competing. If you have taste-buds of steel and make it past the qualifying rounds you will find yourself taking on University of Tennessee’s tight-end Jacob Warren in the finals at the Knoxville Man Show.

With specials like Kids Eat Free Monday-Thursday and 18 homemade sauces, including “Sauce 87” inspired by Jacob Warren, there is something for everyone at Craven Wings. For more information visit the Craven Wings website.