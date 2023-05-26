KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies are bringing lots of fun to the Smokies Stadium.

On Saturday, May 27th, it will be Margaritaville Night with live music, a themed fireworks show, and a beach hat giveaway. There will also be 2-dollar Coronas and 3-dollar cheeseburgers, plus a beach hat giveaway. On Memorial Day, Monday, 29th, there will be Fireworks celebrating the holiday. It’s also the only Monday game of the season.

Rounding off the fun in June, the Smokies are bringing some Star Wars action, which will include costumed characters and firecrackers on June 2nd. A few weeks later, on June 17th, the Smokies are hosting a “Smokies Trot 5k” to benefit Remote Area Medical. If you participate, you get to run the race and finish by crossing home plate.

To learn more about the upcoming Tennessee Smokies games, check out their website.