KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 2022 is the year to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

This year marks 50 years since the enactment of Title IX, which prohibits the discrimination of gender and sexual orientation within educational and school institutions.

The law passed in 1972 granting access to women receiving equal opportunities and has continued to be celebrated since then. Former Lady Vol, Gloria Deathridge, remembers when the law was put in place just one year after she started playing in 1971.

Deathridge made history by being the first ever African-American women to play basketball for the University of Tennessee. She recalls how Title IX significantly improved the quality of her education and time playing for the Lady Vols. From nicer facilities to access to better opportunities in and out of the classroom, Deathridge says the law advanced women, especially in sports.

Gloria was a part of the Knox County School Board for eight years until she resigned in 2018. She was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Hear about her time at UT and what Title IX has done for her and thousands of other women at this year’s Women’s Spectacular. Deathridge will be joined alongside former UT Women’s Athletic Director, Joan Cronan, Kelly Mathis with the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, and more. Their panel will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 10:15 a.m.

Visit WATE Six on Your Side event’s website for the full schedule.