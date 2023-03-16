KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Spring break is coming to you with a festival that is set to bring the fun.

The first annual Margarita and Mimosa Fest will be on Saturday, March 25 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the event.

The festival will feature onsite vendors and food trucks, as well as live music from VFL Football alumni, DJ Sterl the Pearl.

The event is being put on by a local company who aims to plan, create and execute your perfect event to show off your brand.

B.LA.C.K. stands for Building Leaders increasing Assets, Capacity, and Knowledge. They provide event planning and business consulting for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Owner’s, Keisha and JD Jackson, say that if you care about a brand’s mission it is always easy to create their perfect event.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 604-2662.