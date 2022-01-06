KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Downtown Knoxville Alliance is ready to welcome 2022 with First Friday.

Michele Hummel the executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance takes a moment to walk us through the history of First Friday and its importance to the East Tennessee community. We then get a chance to chat with Liza Zenni of the Arts and Cultural Alliance about how the Emporium Center contributes both to the First Friday Artwalk and the local art scene in general, giving up-and-coming artists a place to call home.

For more information on First Friday visit the Downtown Knoxville Alliance website. If you would like more information about the events held at the Emporium Center or what they do for the community visit their website.