KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Event organizers said that they hope to keep the Knox Food Fest going for years to come. Excitement was in the air at World’s Fair Park over the weekend as people gathered for the new festival.

The Knox Food Fest took months of planning and preparation, and it all paid off over the weekend.

People could enjoy a wide array of vegan and vegetarian food from over a dozen different vendors. The cuisine featured came from different cultures like India, Italy, Mexico, and Sri Lanka. In addition to the food, Knox Food Fest also included performances, axe throwing, caricature drawings, and activities for kids.

If you would like learn how you can be a vendor or entertainer for next year’s event, you can head to the Knox Food Fest website for more information.