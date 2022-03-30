KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From March 30th to April 2nd high schoolers from across the region are flocking to the Thompson-Boling Arena for a robotics competition brought to you by FIRST.

The Thompson-Boling Arena is being transformed into a robotic battleground for high schoolers to compete for a chance to advance to the world championships taking place in Houston, Texas. Every competitor is provided a “Kit” that contains all of the components required to construct their robots. From there each competitor is given the freedom to address the circumstances provided in creative and innovative ways. This event is free, family friendly and open to the public.

During the contest, each competitor will be paired randomly with others to form a team of three. From there the teams of three will compete against each other to achieve victory and move onto the next round. Due to the randomize pairings, a competitor may find themselves facing a recent teammate during a new round. Only the final eight will be able to pick their teammates for a final faceoff that will leads to naming of the victor.

For more information, you can scan this QR code with your phone:

You can also get more information by visiting the FIRST Robotics Competition website.