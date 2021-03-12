First T-Cell based test developed to detect recent or past Covid-19 infection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, one of the biggest challenges has been the availability of reliable testing.

For those who suspect they’ve had COVID-19 but were never tested, this can be unsettling, especially those that may suffer from long-COVID. Now, a new test to detect recent or past COVID-19 infection is available. It’s called T-Detect™ COVID and is the first T-cell based test for patients that can help those who believe they may have been infected with the virus get an answer.

This new test is being made available to patients by Adaptive Biotechnologies, as a result of their partnership with Microsoft to map the immune response to many diseases, including COVID-19, Lyme and Crohn’s disease.