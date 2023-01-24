PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Teachers who have gone above and beyond are now going Beyond the Lens for free — and taking their classrooms with them.
The contest for outstanding teachers is already underway, but you can still submit a photo nomination for your teacher.
Last week, several classrooms learned their teacher had been selected from among a group of nominees. Each student in the classroom receives a ticket to the Pigeon Forge attraction while the teacher receives four tickets in order to take his or her family.
Winners so far include:
- Bethany Sharp, at Ritta Elementary
- Gail Little at Spring Hill Elementary
- Jamie Morrell at Sequoyah Elementary
- Susan Whitinger at Hardin Valley Middle School
Beyond the Lens is a family fun attraction on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge that features more than 150 interactive exhibits, including photo ops, virtual reality rides and even a 2-minute escape room.
Congratulations, teachers and students! The contest is open until January 31. Submit a photo of your favorite, outstanding teacher here.