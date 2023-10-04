GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After a successful 4th annual GatlinBURGER Week, it came time to tally the votes for the best specialty burger out of the nineteen Gatlinburg restaurants that participated.

Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed the winner and had this to say:

While the week brought endless ways enjoy the hand-held treat, only one restaurant could take home the renowned honor of being voted Gatlinburg’s favorite burger. For the second consecutive year, Boudicca’s Celtic Pub received the celebrated title of GatlinBURGER Meister, while Anakeesta’s Cliff Top Restaurant received second place. Honing in on their Celtic heritage, Boudicca’s Celtic Pub earned GatlinBURGER Meister with a nod to authentic Irish ingredients. Kerrygold butter, Irish white cheese, and Guinness Beer were prominent components in the “Frickle & Beer Cheese Burger”, creating a mouth-watering sensation, taking them to the top of the fan-favorite leaderboard. Boudicca’s Celtic Pub is

located in The Village at 634 Parkway #7.

With a burger stacked as tall as the mountains surrounding the theme park, Anakeesta’s Cliff Top Restaurant received runner-up, with the Flamethrower. Piled high with fried green tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Black Angus Beef, and crispy fried Red Hot marinated jalapeños and onions, the creation added extra spice to the competition. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway. Record-breaking participation marked the 4th annual GatlinBURGER Week’s success. Visitors were offered 19 different specialty burgers from Bennett’s Pit BBQ, Boudicca’s Celtic Pub, Cliff Top Restaurant, Crawdaddy’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, J.O.E. and Pop’s Sub Shoppe, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina, Maddie Mae’s Café & Creamery, Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg, Ober Mountain Café, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Poolside Café at Sidney James, Pucker’s, Smokehouse at Anakeesta, Split Rail Eats, TGI Friday’s, The Park Grill, Vista Grill at Park Vista, and Little House of Pancakes. Over 2500 burgers were sold throughout the week. Burger-lovers from across the United States joined in on the foodie week fun, with participation

through the Gatlinburg App. Newly added this year, visitors were encouraged to download the

app, and check-in by taking photos on their devices. Burger-lovers were able to level up from

Burger Novice to Burger Master, earning titles with each burger eaten. Adding to a record-breaking year, visitor participation increased by over 200 percent.

For more information about Gatlinburg events, visit their website.