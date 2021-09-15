Flapjack’s combines breakfast favorites for specialty burger

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – For this year’s GatlinBURGER Week, Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin is serving a burger that is perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Created by Flapjack’s breakfast chef Erica Valentine, the “LeConte Breakfast Burger” features country-fried steak topped with a fried egg, lettuce and tomato all served on a Texas Toast with a side of country gravy.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”