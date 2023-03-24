KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flip it like it’s hot.

Pancake Fest 2023 returns at the O’Connor Senior Center on Friday, March 31. The event is being put on by the Community Action Collation (CAC) Office of Aging.

For just $5, you can enjoy a full breakfast feast including pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and more.

Local celebrities, elected officials and other notable people in the community will be onsite as pancake flippers including TV and Radio personalities, The City of Knoxville, Tennessee politicians and more.

Enjoy your breakfast with meet and greets, live music, and an onsite Senior Artisan Craft Fair.

The proceeds from this event will go back to support the CAC Office of Aging and the work they do all year long. The non-profit provides resources and aid to older adults and their families in East Tennessee.

If you cannot make it out, you can have your breakfast delivered for $20 and within a 5-mile radius.

For more information and how you can get involved, visit their website.