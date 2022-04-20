KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out for an evening that combines fashion, fun, and sustainable conservation.

On Sunday, April 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Ijams Nature Center will be hosting the first ever Fleurish Fashion Show. This event will be featuring work from various hairstylists and makeup artists in the area, all debuting a runway look made out of sustainable materials. Tickets are $20.

This event is presented by Ijams Nature Center and Natural Alternatives Salon and Spa, and will serve as not only a fun night but a charitable one too.

Creative Director, Ben Prager and Runway Director, Kristen “K.C.” Colemon are teaming up to bring this event to the community.

The event will show how we can add more sustainability into our day-to-day lives. This is a passion project to both Prager and Coleman allowing them to spark change while doing what they do best– being creatives.

Many materials used will also be coming from the recent Tennessee River cleanup, an effort to gather and eliminate as much waste as possible.

For more information and tickets, follow their Instagram page.