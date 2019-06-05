‘Flights & Food for Scouting’ fundraiser raises money for East Tennessee Boy Scouts

The Echota District of Scouting, a local chapter of Boy Scouts of America, is hosting its inaugural fundraiser, “Flights and Food for Scouting.” The fundraiser will assist boy scouts in our community, attend camps, cover uniform costs and truly experience what it means to be Boy Scout, without a financial burden, on their parents or guardians.

The fundraiser takes place on Monday, June 10, beginning at 5 p.m. at Elkmont Exchange and promises to serve up a four-course meal that will keep your taste buds, begging for more!

The last day to purchase tickets is Friday, June 7. Get yours today!