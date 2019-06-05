Breaking News
DA’s office seeks to revoke bond in crash involving human torso found in car

‘Flights & Food for Scouting’ fundraiser raises money for East Tennessee Boy Scouts

Living East Tennessee

by: Chelsea Haynes

Posted: / Updated:
Elkmont Exchange Chef

The Echota District of Scouting, a local chapter of Boy Scouts of America, is hosting its inaugural fundraiser, “Flights and Food for Scouting.” The fundraiser will assist boy scouts in our community, attend camps, cover uniform costs and truly experience what it means to be Boy Scout, without a financial burden, on their parents or guardians. 

The fundraiser takes place on Monday, June 10, beginning at 5 p.m. at Elkmont Exchange and promises to serve up a four-course meal that will keep your taste buds, begging for more! 

The last day to purchase tickets is Friday, June 7. Get yours today! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.