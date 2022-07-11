KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple part of the wedding and event industry is all about the photo opportunities for your guests.

Sandy Floral Design is ready to be a part of your big day. With custom, handmade flower walls, get ready to impress everyone on your guest list.

Owner and founder, Sandy Saah, is within a large family that works within the wedding and special event industry. After getting married in 2020, Sandy wanted to replicate her time as a bride for others too. Her flower wall at her own wedding inspired the business and since then, she has rented out her walls over 200 times.

These walls are multi-purpose and are great for photo opportunities, alter décor, and to hang signage on. If you have a sign, Sandy can easily display it on one of her walls. Each wall is made up of synthetic flowers, chosen by Saah herself.

She currently has two walls that can be broken down to multiple sizes. Prices vary depending on the type of wall you want. Currently, she offers a white and pink wall, but hints it won’t be long before a new color emerges.

To book Sandy for your next big event or photoshoot, follow her Instagram and Facebook pages.