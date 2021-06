KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge City leaders are excited about replacing their nearly 80-year-old water treatment system, though it's currently unknown who exactly will be paying the bill.

Mayor Warren Gooch cited a study, commissioned by the city, that found a $44 million investment in a new plant was the most economically feasible path forward, compared to repairing the existing system or doing nothing. "The plant has passed its useful life […] it isn't just a City of Oak Ridge issue. It is a national security issue," Gooch said.