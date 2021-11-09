KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Flying Anvil Theatre is preparing to bring some comedy to your Thanksgiving holiday season with The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse, a member of the Lakota Nation.

Thanksgiving means turkeys, feasting, Pilgrims, Native Americans . . . and a whole host of politically incorrect challenges. How do four overly “woke” former theatre majors plan an inclusive holiday pageant with no diversity? Very badly, as it turns out. This hilarious satire is topical, thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny.

Learn more and book your seats at flyinganviltheatre.com.