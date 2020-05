KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Flying Anvil Theatre is prepping for take-off with their new virtual show, “Do You Read Me?”

This virtual comedy is sure to keep viewers laughing, as this series journeys through a mission to grow the first eggplant on Mars.

This show is happening live via Zoom on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

Purchase tickets online to support this local theater company, and experience the magic of the arts, while self-quarantining at home.