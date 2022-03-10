KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dusty’s Ragtime Circus rolls into Knoxville March 11th and 12th at the Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts Studio.

At Dragonfly Circus and Aerial Arts Studio, they take great pride in what they offer the East Tennessee community and the offerings are plentiful. From classes that are suitable for all ages to adult themed night circus performances, the goal of Dragonfly is to make the industry approachable to those who may dream of their names up in lights.

This weekend is no different at Dragonfly as they welcome Dusty’s Ragtime Circus which brings a circus story full circle. The originators of the circus are local to East Tennessee but to fine tune their craft they have been training out of the Gainesville Circus Center, one of the largest training facilities in the United States. Dusty’s Ragtime Circus is fun for the whole family mixing together circus acts, live music, and comedy.

For more information on classes or tickets visit the Dragonfly Aerial and Circus Arts Studio.