‘Follow the Blue Brick Road’ at the Boys & Girls Club variety show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley invites you to Follow the Blue Brick Road for a special FREE presentation of The Wizard of Oz.

The variety show is scheduled for Thirsday, Jul, 29 at the Tennessee Theatre includes a special presentation of The Wizard of Oz and will be hosted by Kaden Robinson, the 2021 Youth of the Year & Tennessee Youth of the Year. In addition to the Wizard of Oz, attendees will see dance and choral performances along with the Ukulele band. In the lobby of the theatre, there will be art displays as well for guests to enjoy.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show begins at 6:30 pm. Find more information at bgctnv.org.