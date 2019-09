BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) – The annual “Autumn at Oz” festival is one of the largest in the world, and it’s been extended for a second weekend, in honor of the 80th anniversary of the iconic, 1939 release of the Wizard of Oz.

Join in on the fun inside of the Land of Oz, skipping down the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow!

Purchase tickets online at the Land of Oz, to discover surprises atop of Beech Mountain as you head on a journey to the Emerald City.