KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley introduced us to ‘Big Cat Paulie,’ this week in our #PetofTheWeek segment. Before this sweet cat can be ready for adoption, he’s going on a weight loss journey. Paulie currently weighs in at 25 pounds and will be cared for by the Humane Society as they bring this cat back to good health. Follow his journey on Instagram by searching @bigcatpaulie.