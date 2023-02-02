KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A staple romantic restaurant is bringing all the love.

Valentine’s and Galentine’s can have a delicious meal while also having fun this year. The Melting Pot is your destination restaurant for love, romance and friendship.

The Melting Pot in Knoxville will be hosting a Valentine’s Weekend from February 12-14 with a four-course fondue experience featuring cheese fondue, salad, entrée and chocolate fondue.

“To make February the most romantic month ever, we’re giving you 28 days to get it right,” says General Manager, Aaron Moore.

If you are unavailable, The Melting Pot is still giving you the chance to celebrate your special someone all February long. They are calling it their “Thursdate®.” Head over on Thursdays with a four-course meal and they will help set the mood with rose petals and candles on your table.

You do not have to have to be in a romantic relationship to enjoy these great offers. Nothing says friendship quite like sharing a pot of fondue. Galentine’s can stop by on Wednesdays for their “Best Fondue Friends Forever” 3-course menu.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit their website or call (865) 971-5400.

