KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop and smell the roses and good food at a local eatery that is fun for the whole family.

The Flower Pot Galleria & Eatery is your one stop shop for the best food, florals, and gifts. They are known as Knoxville’s best and oldest full service florist.

Not only can you shop around their floral gallery but also grab a bite to eat in their dining area. They offer an all-you-can-eat buffet every Sunday for under 15 dollars.

After a filling and great meal, never leave the Flower Pot Galleria & Eatery empty handed. This spot makes the perfect place to shop for all your gifting and novelty needs. Floral arrangements, balloons, jelly’s, holistic teas, and so much more.

If you cannot stick around, they can also fulfil many on-the-go orders. Consider ordering their gameday platters for your next big sports viewing party.

For more information, online orders, and reservations, visit their website.