ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Today is National Supermarket Employee Day.

Food City is ensuring that not only their patrons know they are appreciated, but also the ones who keep the place running too.

From the ones who checking you out at the register to the ones who made your groceries from scratch are being celebrated today and everyday.

Food City recognizes that their efforts did not go unnoticed during and after Covid-19. They keep the positive work culture by continuing to have Food City employees vote on Associates of the Month at each location.

A positive work environment full of great benefits will now be even more available with the opening of Alcoa’s new location. Shoppers will now be able to shop Food City in Blount County in the new and ongoing project— Springbrook Farms.

Food City is always recruiting team members to represent their brand and mission. Click here for more information on careers.