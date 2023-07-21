EAST, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City has been partnering with local growers for decades. The grocery store chain believes it’s means more than just buying local produce, it allows Food City to build lasting relationships with local farmers.

Right now, Food City works closely with more than 20 farms and purchases nearly $5,000,000 in locally grown produce annually. It’s all about offering the freshest produce in town while contributing to the stability of the local economy.

“These farmers handpick and deliver from their farm to our store,” produce manager, Tyler Gibson said. “If you look through our whole department, we take a lot of pride in our farmers,” he said. “It’s always nice to know your product is grown right in your region.”

Key farms that supply produce to Food City’s in East Tennessee are Stratton Farms, Turley Farms, Mann Farms and Slaughter Farms.

The most popular local produce that can be found in the stores across the region are strawberries, half runner beans, bell peppers, cucumbers, Grainger tomatoes, zucchini, squash, cabbage, apples and more.

Food City is also excited to soon offer local hydroponic strawberries during the colder months with one of their newest growers – Glenmary Farms.

For more on all the local produce Food City offers year-round, visit website.