KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March celebrates National Frozen Foods Month and LETN is celebrating with Food City. Frozen fruits and vegetables can be just as nutritious as fresh.

The key is to look for options with less added sodium and sugar. Look for quick cooking frozen proteins, such as sockeye salmon on chicken strips. For convenient healthy meals to celebrate frozen foods month, look for the ‘Pick Well’ tags or on the nutrition facts panel for options with less than 600 mg sodium per serving.

For National Frozen Foods Month, utilize Food City’s Pick Well shelf-tag program to identify better-for-you frozen foods easily. To learn more, visit Food City’s website.

