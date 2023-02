KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For all of your last minute Valentine’s Day needs, Food City is the one stop shop for all things flowers to chocolate covered strawberries.

The store is offering their Cupid’s combo, candy and rose arrangements, gift boxes, carry roses and bouquets.

Food City is also available through DoorDash so anyone can order and have it delivered directly to their homes.

For more information visit Food City’s website.