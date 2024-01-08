KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City is all about providing beautiful groceries to local East Tennesseans so that they can create their own recipes right at home!

Check out what Amber Lynn and Veronica are making in the Kitchen with Food City Pantry this week!

Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan

Ingredients

2 tablespoons whole-milk plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon ground coriander

1 large tomato, diced

½ (8-inch) whole-wheat naan

Directions

Whisk yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder and coriander in a small bowl. Add tomato and toss to coat. Serve with naan.

