KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Feel like you are shopping at a farmer’s market at your local Food City location.

In efforts to support the community, Food City partners with local farmers in Virginia and Tennessee as part of the Local Growers program. They aim to provide a straight-from-the-garden flavor. The local produce is picked at its peak and delivered to stores, many times the same day it was picked.

Food City has reimagined the classic farmer’s market model and partners to bring local goods directly to stores through this program

It is no surprise that the majority of the tomatoes come from Grainger County.

“Grainger tomatoes are a delicacy of the summer season that you can find within the Local Grower’s program touted for their rich sweet and distinctive flavor,” says Food City Dietitian, Nicole Pazdziorko.

Stratton Farms in Grainger County.



Other fresh produce includes half-runner beans which are a nostalgic summer favorite. They have an heirloom variety with deep roots in Appalachian history and offer a rich nutrient value.

Other Tennessee farms within the program include Strange Honey Farms, Tony Slaughter Farms, Coning Farms, Cameron Farms, and Turley Tomatoes.

For more information and to find your nearest location, visit the Food City website.