KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Giving back to our local heroes is what Food City is all about. Spotlighting Nurses with a gift card for all that they do.

When it comes to our health, we rely on nurses to help us get better. Their jobs are changing every single day and they help hundreds of people every shift. What better way to say Thank You than to reward them for all that they do?

Living East Tennessee has teamed up with Food City to celebrate local nurses in the Knoxville area and is giving back to them for all that they do for our communities. Five nurses were randomly selected to receive a Food City gift card and spotlighted on our show.

Without nurses, our communities would not be the same. So from Food City and the entire Living East Tennessee team, we just want to say thank you for everything that you do to help keep our community safe!

For more information about Food City, you can visit their website.