KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City is a staple in East Tennessee communities and has always been committed to supporting Veterans. They hire Veterans to their team and even support numerous events and initiatives throughout the year.

Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans and active military members can get a free meal at a local Food City Deli from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. All that is needed is a Military ID card or proof of service with a ValuCard to any Food City Deli. Offer includes one hot bar meal – entree, 2 sides and a roll. Limit one.

Food City donates to Wreaths Across America and even sponsors free Veterans Breakfast all across East Tennessee every month with the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee.

Learn more about Food City’s veteran initiatives on their website.