KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Knoxville girls are dabbling it out in the kitchen, in an upcoming Food Network competition.

Nadya Mardini,11, and Sarah Patel, 11, will be competing on the Kids Baking Championship. The 10th season premieres on December 27th on the Food Network.

Mardini and Patel, both with a young passion for baking are excited to show off their talents on national television.

Nadya’s Santa/Elf Hat Coconut Macaroons:

2 cups sweetened flaked coconut

2 large egg whites

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

4oz White Chocolate melting wafers

Red or green sanding sugar for decorating

Mini marshmallows cut in half

Sarah’s Cookie Tree:

1.5 cups butter

1.5 granulated sugar

3 eggs

6 cups all purpose flour

1 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tbsp vanilla extract

This is the 10th season of the popular show. Children come from all over and Knoxville is so excited to feature two young girls from here.

East Tennessee is wishing them good successes and luck on the show.

The show was filmed here in Knoxville at the Discovery headquarters.