Second Harvest Food Bank offers help to everyone in our community when times are tough. With so much work being put into making sure that those in need get the help they deserve, there is a lot of work that goes into each step of the process. Food Rescue is a part of the process where Second Harvest Food Bank workers go out to participating grocery stores and pick up food that would otherwise be thrown away. These retailers help make it possible to feed everyone in our communities.

Justin Larson has been helping out at food banks for over twenty years and loves what he does. He considers himself a food banker instead of a food bank employee. Being able to help to the community gives Justin the satisfaction that he loves.

To find out more about Second Harvest Food Bank or to volunteer your time, you can visit their website today.