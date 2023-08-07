KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You may have noticed a new food truck around Knoxville: Southern Comfort Grab and Go.

The food truck offers up all your favorite Southern farm fresh country fixin’s and can be seen doling out delicious Southern food to people around the Scruffy City. You’ll find smoked meatloaf, rotisserie chicken with gravy, pinto beans, collard greens, fried apple pieces, collard greens, and much more.

On Friday, August 11th, the Southern Comfort Grab and Go will be at Halls Highschool for a back-to-school kickoff. At 6:00 pm on the Halls Highschool Football Field, students, parents, and community members can celebrate the start of school.

Plenty of food trucks and vendors will be there, including the Southern Comfort. There will also be vendors, games, door prizes, and school organizations.

To learn more about Southern Comfort Grab and Go, check out their Facebook page.