KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet up with your favorite food trucks before the summer is over.

The Kitchen LinK is here to give a platform and a voice to those in the food community. The food industry has been significantly affected due to the pandemic and the Kitchen LinK is helping reunite these businesses with the East Tennessee community.

They are now bringing several to the region and uniting you with your favorite mobile food establishments.’First Friday Food’ happens every first Friday in Market Square, which allows people to try free samples of local businesses.

The Town of Farragut is happy to have many food trucks onsite for a new event. ‘Food Truck Freedom’ will be this Saturday, August 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the McGill Plaza.

The pandemic affected the food industry, and especially the food truck industry, due to them being seasonal or not operating all year. The Kitchen LinK knows these small businesses put in a lot of time and effort to serve the community. Food Trucks are great fo social events, church functions, school events, and so much more.

For more information on these events and which food trucks will be ready to serve you, visit their website.