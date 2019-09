Beardsley Community Farm invites you to join them for their annual farm to table benefit, Solstice Supper. The event is all to raise money for the farm’s operating budget to provide sustainably grown produce to families here in Knoxville.

The dinner is collaboration between OliBea, Knox Burrito, Tako Taco, and The Phoenix Pharmacy. The supper will include Beardsley’s own produce.

