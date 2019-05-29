BREAKING NEWS

Carrabba's Italian Grill shares lighter spring pasta

Posted: May 29, 2019

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:26 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Don't let the heat ruin your appetite! Carrabba's Italian Grill is offering a variety of lighter Spring pasta and other dishes perfect for the season. 

