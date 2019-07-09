Celebrate National Sugar Cookie Day with this Mary Starr recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Sugar Cookie Day is celebrated on July 9 each year, honoring the ever popular and delicious sugar cookie.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the sugar cookie was thought to have originated during the mid-1700s in Pennsylvania. Today, sugar cookie baking and decorating is an art form for kids and adults alike, in all kinds of shapes, toppings and added flavors.

To celebrate, we’re sharing this Mary Starr recipe, straight from the pages of the Starr Recipes from Greystone.

Ingredients:

1 cup soft butter or margarine

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 teaspoons vanilla

3 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt