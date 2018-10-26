Celebrating Italian Heritage Month With Chef Angela

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - October is Italian Heritage Month and what says authentic Italian Dish like Meatballs! Chef Angela Kudlets, from Your Next Great Dish is in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen to help us whip up a meatball recipe she says is her favorite one to date. You May recognize this recipe from the Real Food Real Kitchens series now available on Amazon Prime. Chef Angela who is also a food blogger and food critic says you can also find some great family friendly recipes in her new cookbook The Everyday Cook's Cookbook available on her website Yournextgreatdish.com. You can find the Meatball recipe below! Enoy!

JOHN'S MEATBALL RECIPE



INGREDIENTS

4 lbs ground beef

1/4 cup whole milk

3 large eggs

1/4 cup bread crumb

6-10 cloves minced garlic

1/2 large minced onion

1/4 cup spoon parsley

1/3 cup oregano

1/4 cup basil (left out of show due to allergy)

1/3 cup salt,pepper mix (75/25 ratio pepper to salt)

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl place your ground beef and add your wet ingredients first. Mix by hand until well combined.



Add your dry ingredients. Mix by hand until everything is well combined.



Roll out individual meatballs that are around 2.5 oz to 3 oz in size and set aside on a separate plate.



In a large pan or cast iron skillet lightly coat the bottom with olive oil. This will prevent the balls from sticking to the bottom.



Heat to medium to high and wait for the pan to get hot.



Place the balls in the pan one by one. Make sure when you place them you do it carefully to avoid oil splash back.



You don't want to cook them all the way through, only brown the outsides to seal in the flavor and get some coloring. The rest of the cooking will be done in the sauce. After you've placed the last meatball in the pan, flip them over one by one starting with the first meatball you placed in the pan. Continue doing this until they are browned on all sides.



Place them gently in to the sauce and let them simmer with the sauce for several minutes!

