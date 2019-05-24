Cooking for a summer crowd with Dale’s Seasoning

With warm weather here to stay you’re probably thinking about all things summer, and if you’re like us, at the top of the list is food! We have an easy slider recipe featuring Dale’s Seasoning.

Sliders are a great entertaining food because they cook up very quickly. On the grill, or on the stove, you can cook up a batch of sliders in just a few minutes. Sliders also make a great “burger bar” so think about putting out all your favorite accoutrements and letting guests build their own burgers.

Or keep in simple, because toppings or not, these sliders are full of summertime flavor. We’re using a leaner ground beef in this recipe and adding grated onion to keep it moist and delicious.

Dale’s Seasoning Sliders

Ingredients:

1 lb ground sirloin

¼ of an onion, grated

½ tsp fresh black pepper

¼ cup Dale’s Seasoning

8 dinner rolls

Directions:

Mix together grated onion, black pepper, and ground beef. Divide beef into 8 equal parts and form into slider patties. Pour Dale’s Seasoning in shallow cooking dish and generously coat the sliders.

Heat skillet over medium high heat. Grease skillet with just a touch of oil or butter. Add patties as space allows. Cook about 1.5-2 minutes per side. Add cheese to melt on top if you like it cheesy!

