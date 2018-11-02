Easy as Pie! Add these mini no-bake pies to your holiday menu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - If you're not a baker, have not fear! There are so many simple dessert ideas you can prep in advance for those holiday gatherings. Our Erin Barnett put a few to the test, making a variety of mini no-bake pies.

Pumpkin Pie (this recipe will make up to 6 mini pies)

1 can of pumpkin (15 oz)

6.8 oz Vanilla pudding instant mix

1 tub of cool whip

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

6 mini Pie crusts

Mix ingredients together, pour into pie crusts and let chill over night in the refrigerator.



Chocolate Pie (this recipe will make up to 6 mini pies)

6 mini Pie crusts

1 Chocolate bar

1 tub Cool whip

Melt chocolate bars over low heat or in microwave. Allow to cool slightly. Fold melted chocolate into whipped topping. Pour mixture into crust and refrigerate until set.

Peanut butter pie (this recipe will make up to 6 mini pies)

6 mini Pie crusts

3/4 cup Smooth peanut butter

32 oz Vanilla Greek yogurt

Mix the yogurt and peanut butter in a bowl,.pour into pie crust and let chill over night in the refrigerator